Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Breaking: Organised Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

This was confirmed by TUC chairman, Festus Osifo on Tuesday.

Naija247news had reported that Labour leaders had a meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday and reached a resolution that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

They equally resolved that the Tripartite Committee would meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

Today at a meeting with FG Tripartite Committee scheduled by 10am, Labour suspended its srike.

With this development, every government and private offices are expected to reopen and function as usual. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
CBN Denies Plan To Revoke Licences Of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone
Next article
I am not a politician and I am not in government – Toyin Abraham
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I am not a politician and I am not in government – Toyin Abraham

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi took to...

CBN Denies Plan To Revoke Licences Of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

N60,000 minimum wage offer by the Federal Government is pathetically humiliating – Lawyer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. .....No worker can live any meaningful...

Nigeria plunged into darkness as union workers shut down power supply, airports in minimum wage protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A nationwide strike in Nigeria brought...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I am not a politician and I am not in government – Toyin Abraham

Lifestyle News 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi took to...

CBN Denies Plan To Revoke Licences Of Unity Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone

Economy 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

N60,000 minimum wage offer by the Federal Government is pathetically humiliating – Lawyer

Data & News Analysis 0
June 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. .....No worker can live any meaningful...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

I am not a politician and I am not in government...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0