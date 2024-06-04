Breaking: Organised Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Organised Labour has suspended the nationwide strike for five days to give room for uninterrupted meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage.

This was confirmed by TUC chairman, Festus Osifo on Tuesday.

Naija247news had reported that Labour leaders had a meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, and other government officials on Monday and reached a resolution that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

They equally resolved that the Tripartite Committee would meet every day for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

Today at a meeting with FG Tripartite Committee scheduled by 10am, Labour suspended its srike.

With this development, every government and private offices are expected to reopen and function as usual. (www.naija247news.com).

