Security News

Bandits abduct two Katsina varsity lecturers and student

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have abducted two lecturers of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Prof. Richard Kyaram and Dr. Hamza.

It was gathered that Prof. Kyaram was abducted together with his son, Solomon, a 200-level student of the university.

The incident happened in GRA DustinMma at around 1 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024.

It was further gathered that the terrorists invaded the community with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He said the command is working in collaboration with other security agencies to rescue the victims.

“On June 3, 2024, at about 0104 hrs, some suspected armed men, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked GRA quarters in Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State, where they kidnapped two members of staff and a student of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA),” the PPRO said.

“The Command, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, is intensifying efforts to ensure the unhurt rescue of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
