X, Formerly Twitter, Officially Allows Adult Content on Platform

Elon Musk’s X, previously known as Twitter, has rolled out updated rules permitting adult and graphic content on the platform, marking a significant shift in its moderation policy.

While adult content has long been present on Twitter, even prior to Musk’s acquisition in late 2022, it was never explicitly banned. The updated guidelines, as reported by Tech Crunch, now explicitly endorse the sharing of adult content “as long as it is consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior.”

The revamped rules, implemented over the weekend, emphasize that “sexual expression, visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression.”

Under the new policy, posting adult content is sanctioned as long as it is appropriately labeled and not prominently displayed, such as in profile pictures or account banners. Accounts consistently sharing adult content must automatically mark their image and video posts as sensitive content.

Furthermore, adult content is off-limits for users identified as minors or for adult users who opt out of viewing it. The policy extends to various forms of content, including AI-generated material, animations, cartoons, hentai, and anime.

X’s safety team took to Twitter to affirm that the updated guidelines aim to provide more clarity and transparency in enforcing these areas.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, his approach to content moderation has drawn criticism, particularly for reducing content moderation teams. The platform has also faced technical glitches and reinstated accounts of controversial figures like right-wing conspiracy theorists and former US President Donald Trump.

In addition to permitting adult content, Musk envisions expanding X’s revenue streams beyond advertising and transforming it into a “super app” akin to China’s WeChat, integrating various services like messaging, voice and video calling, social media, mobile payments, and online bookings.

