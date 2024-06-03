Wizkid Dedicates New Album “Morayo” To His Late Mum, Jane Morayo Balogun

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wizkid has announced his forthcoming sixth studio album, titled “Morayo,” as a tribute to his late mother, Jane Morayo Balogun.

In a heartfelt video message shared on social media, Wizkid revealed that the album, named in honor of his mother, will be released soon. The announcement, made while he was stepping out of a private jet, urged fans to stay alert and expectant for the new release.

This news follows the passing of Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun on August 18, 2023, in London, and her subsequent burial in Nigeria. Wizkid has openly shared his profound grief, describing the loss as deeply painful.

“Morayo” will serve as a poignant dedication to his mother’s memory, reflecting Wizkid’s immense love and appreciation for her. The album is anticipated to resonate deeply with fans, highlighting the emotional journey of the artist during this challenging period. (www.naija247news.com).

