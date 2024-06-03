Menu
Vinicius emerges top favourite to win Ballon d’Or 2024 [See top 5 rankin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

With the Champions League concluded and Real Madrid securing their 15th title, the race for the Ballon d’Or is heating up. Traditionally dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, this year’s award is likely to see a new winner.

Real Madrid players are strong contenders, with standout performances from Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Toni Kroos. However, the upcoming Copa America and Euro 2024 could still influence the final decision.

Here are the top 5 favourites to win the Ballon d’Or 2024, according to PlanetFootball:

1. **Vinicius Junior**

Vinicius has delivered consistently in crucial moments, particularly in the Champions League knockout stages. His performance in the final and throughout the season makes him the leading candidate.

2. **Jude Bellingham**

Bellingham’s debut season with Real Madrid was exceptional, becoming the club’s top scorer and La Liga’s Player of the Year. His crucial contributions, especially in matches against Barcelona, make him a strong contender.

3. **Toni Kroos**

Kroos, potentially retiring at the peak of his career, might benefit from a ‘lifetime achievement’ sentiment. Stellar performances in the Champions. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
