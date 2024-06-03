Stock Market Gains N954bn, All Share Index Grows By 1.73%

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a bullish note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation grew by 1.73% week on week to 99,300.38 points and N56.172 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.189 billion units of shares were traded in 39,362 deals, valued at N31.3 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 45 stocks emerged as gainers against 25 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Fidelity Bank led other gainers in the course of last week with 22.89% growth, closing at N10.20 from the previous close of N8.30.

Dangote Sugar, NASCON, FCMB and UBA grew their share prices by 20.51%, 20.15%, 17.68% and 15.63% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: FBNH 14.67%, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings 14.29%, SEPLAT 13.67%, OANDO 11.85% and COURTVILLE 11.76% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

C & I Leasing led other price decliners, shedding 13.66% of its share price to close at N2.97 from the previous close of N3.44.

NPF Microfinance Bank, FTN Cocoa, LEARNAFRICA and FIDSON shed 11.11%, 8.33%, 6.25% and 5.40% respectively.

Other top 10 price decliners include: WAPCO (3.43%), Guinea Insurance (3.23%), ABC Transport (3.08%), LASACO (2.96%) and CAVERTON (2.86%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

