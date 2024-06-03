Staple Food Prices Surge 141% in One Year

The average prices of key staples such as rice, garri, and tomatoes have skyrocketed by 141 percent over the past year, marking the highest annual increase for the period, according to data from the selected food price report.

The report reveals that the average price of rice surged 156 percent, reaching ₦1,399 in 2024, up from ₦547 during the same period in 2023. Similarly, garri, a staple for low and middle-income households, saw a price hike of 135 percent, climbing from ₦363 in April 2023 to ₦852 in April 2024.

Month-on-month, garri’s price increased 13.59 percent, rising from ₦750 in March to ₦1,554 in April. The report also indicates that the average prices of other food items, including onion, beans, bread, beef, and tomato, experienced significant increases, driving food inflation to 40.5 percent in April.

Tomatoes, for example, saw a 17.9 percent increase from ₦960 in March to ₦1,123 in April, and a 132 percent rise year-on-year from ₦485 in April 2023. Additionally, the average price of 1kg of garri white (sold loose) rose by 13.59 percent from ₦750 in March to ₦852 in April, and by 135 percent year-on-year.

The price of 1kg of beans brown (sold loose) increased by 125 percent year-on-year, from ₦616 in April 2023 to ₦1,388 in April 2024, and saw a 12.44 percent rise month-on-month.

State-wise, the report noted that Niger had the highest price for 1kg of local parboiled rice at ₦1,785, while Benue recorded the lowest at ₦994. Zonal analysis showed that the South-West had the highest average price for 1kg of local rice at ₦1,615, followed by the South-South at ₦1,565, with the North-West recording the lowest average price at ₦1,163. For garri white, the highest prices were in the South-South and South-West at ₦1,031 and ₦982, respectively, while the North-West had the lowest at ₦682.

