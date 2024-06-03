Menu
Security Operatives Rescue Remaining Eight Abducted Kogi Varsity Students

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other security agencies, deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the South West has rescued 8 more students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, abducted by terrorists.

Recall that kidnappers invaded the university around 9 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and abducted many students.

A total of 20 of the abducted students were rescued by security operatives in collaboration with local hunters while the kidnappers killed two of the victims, James Michael Anajuwe and Musa Hussein.

The Army in a statement on Sunday, June 2, 2024, said the rescue operation took place in a dense forest near Oro Ago village in Kwara State.

“The operation, which was initiated following an intense clearance mission by the collaborating troops and security operatives, uncovered the location of the kidnapped students through a swift and comprehensive search of the nearby forests and villages to locate the remaining abducted students,” the statement read.

“The search efforts were concentrated along the Gbugu, Pategi, and Oro Ago Axis, including areas such as Babasango and Babanla.

“Consequently, the troops detected the movement of the terrorists, who were attempting to relocate their hostages. As troops approached the terrorists’ location, the terrorists abandoned the students and fled into the forest.

“The rescued students have been safely evacuated and handed over to the authorities of Kogi State Government for further action and reunion with their families.

“This operation underscores the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, particularly in regions plagued by terrorists’ activities.

“The swift and decisive action of the troops has not only saved lives but also sent a strong message to terrorist elements operating in the area.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency, as collective efforts are crucial in the fight against terrorism and criminality in the region.”

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has confirmed the rescue of the remaining eight kidnapped students.

The state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Sunday, said that the state governor has directed full support towards the recovery of the students and their parents, while modalities are being put in place to make the state safer for all.

“The government of Kogi State expresses profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the mobilisation of resources to ensure the rescue of the kidnapped students,” the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

