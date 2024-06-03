Menu
RCCG Suspends Senior Pastor Idowu Iluyomade Amid Growing Controversy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has suspended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Senior Pastor of the City of David parish, amidst escalating controversy. The suspension, which reportedly took place over the weekend, has ignited discussions within the church community.

According to ChurchTimes, the suspension was a decision made by the church’s governing council rather than by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of RCCG.

“It was not Pastor Adeboye that suspended him. The governing council decided to suspend him. I think it’s a decision in the right direction, though some believe it is coming late,” stated a senior pastor from the church, who requested anonymity.

Iluyomade was reported to have been suspended for three months by the governing council of the church. A panel has been established to investigate various allegations against him and the parish. The suspension follows a public outcry against Iluyomade and the church.

“They needed to investigate some of the things people were saying against him and the church,” the source added. The suspension was reportedly communicated to Iluyomade via a letter.

In the interim, Pastor Charles Kpandei from RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11 has been appointed to replace Iluyomade.

The controversy surrounding Iluyomade intensified following the death of Herbert Wigwe, a prominent member of the parish, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in February along with his wife Chizoba, their son Chizi, and a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Fueling the controversy, Dr. Siju Iluyomade, the wife of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, hosted a lavish birthday celebration. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

