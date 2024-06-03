Railway Workers Declare Indefinite Nationwide Strike Over Wage and Tariff Issues

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, part of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has announced an indefinite nationwide strike beginning at midnight on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The union cites the Federal Government’s ‘insensitivity’ to two major issues: failure to agree on a new national minimum wage and refusal to revert electricity tariffs to N66 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), along with the implementation of a banded electricity system.

The union claims the government did not meet their demands for a new minimum wage by the end of May 2024 as previously agreed. They also oppose the recent increase in electricity tariffs from N66/kWh to N225/kWh and the categorization of electricity into different bands.

Francis Igbokwe, the secretary general of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, issued a notice over the weekend. He urged railway management to protect critical equipment and corporation property during the strike, which is expected to cause significant disruption to passenger and freight rail services across Nigeria.

Passengers planning to travel by train after June 3rd are advised to contact the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the latest information.

