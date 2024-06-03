Menu
NLC Warns Against Intimidation as Soldiers Surround Meeting Venue

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to reports of soldiers surrounding the venue of its meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Via its official Twitter handle, the NLC cautioned that any attempt to intimidate its leaders would exacerbate the situation and potentially prolong the ongoing strike indefinitely.

“Any attempt to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria,” the NLC stated.

The meeting, summoned by SGF George Akume, is believed to address the minimum wage and the ongoing nationwide strike.

Previous article
“ANC Loses Majority After 30 Years, Coalition Talks Expected to Be Contentious”
Next article
Nigeria’s NDIC Begins Liquidation of Heritage Bank Following License Revocation
