NLC Warns Against Intimidation as Soldiers Surround Meeting Venue

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has responded to reports of soldiers surrounding the venue of its meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Via its official Twitter handle, the NLC cautioned that any attempt to intimidate its leaders would exacerbate the situation and potentially prolong the ongoing strike indefinitely.

“Any attempt to intimidate, provoke, or blackmail our leaders at the negotiation table would worsen the issue and further prolong our action indefinitely. Our leaders are acting in accordance with the directives of our organs. Viva! Organized labour. Viva! Working people of Nigeria,” the NLC stated.

The meeting, summoned by SGF George Akume, is believed to address the minimum wage and the ongoing nationwide strike.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related