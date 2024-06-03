Nigeria’s NDIC Begins Liquidation of Heritage Bank Following License Revocation

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the liquidation process for Heritage Bank Plc after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revoked the bank’s license on June 3, 2024. The NDIC, appointed as the liquidator under Section 12(2) of the BOFIA 2020, disclosed this in a statement by Bashir A. Nuhu, Director of Communication and Public Affairs.

In accordance with Section 55 sub-sections 1 & 2 of the NDIC Act 2023, the Corporation has started the immediate verification and payment of insured deposits to depositors. Depositors with alternate accounts in other banks will receive up to ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN). Those with deposits exceeding ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividends after the bank’s assets are sold and debts recovered.

The NDIC has advised all depositors without an alternate bank account to visit the nearest branch of Heritage Bank with proof of account ownership and valid identification for deposit verification and payment. Alternatively, they can file a claim online via the NDIC website.

Creditors are also instructed to file their claims at the nearest Heritage Bank branch or through the online platform. The payment process for creditors will start after all depositors have been paid.

Debtors who have not completed loan repayments should contact the NDIC’s Asset Management Department (AMD) for further details.

“The NDIC assures the banking public of its commitment to the continued safety of depositors’ funds in all licensed banks. Depositors are urged to continue their banking activities without fear, as banks with valid licenses remain safe and sound,” the statement concluded.

