Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria’s Domestic Borrowing Surges 117% to N20.1 Trillion in Tinubu’s First Year, Sparking Economic Concerns

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Federal Government of Nigeria borrowed N20.1 trillion from domestic investors, marking a 117% year-on-year increase from the previous year.

This sharp rise has raised concerns about potential impacts on the economy, including increased inflation, higher debt servicing costs, and elevated borrowing costs for businesses.

Analysts warn that the surge in borrowing could exacerbate Nigeria’s already high inflation rates, potentially prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike interest rates further. This would increase borrowing costs for both businesses and individuals.

#### Borrowing Breakdown:

1. **Treasury Bills**: Borrowing through Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTBs) rose by 188% year-on-year to N13.2 trillion, constituting 66% of the total domestic borrowing.
2. **FGN Bonds**: Borrowing through monthly FGN Bond auctions increased by 42% to N6.5 trillion, making up 32.8% of total domestic borrowing.
3. **Sukuk Bonds**: Borrowing via Sukuk Bonds rose by 169% to N350 billion, accounting for 1.7% of the total.
4. **FGN Savings Bonds**: Borrowing through FGN Savings Bonds spiked by 116% to N29.2 billion, representing 1.5% of the total.

#### Economic Implications:

– **Inflation and Interest Rates**: Analysts highlight that the significant increase in government borrowing is likely to drive inflation higher, which could lead the CBN to further increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). This, in turn, would elevate borrowing costs for the private sector.
– **Debt Service Costs**: The rise in borrowing costs will increase the government’s debt servicing burden, potentially diverting funds from other critical areas.
– **Private Sector Impact**: The increased borrowing by the government may crowd out private sector lending, making it more expensive for businesses to secure financing.

Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Founding Partner at Comercio Partners, noted that increased government spending could lead to higher demand for goods, further driving inflation. He also pointed out that higher government borrowing costs would likely lead to elevated lending rates for businesses, potentially impacting their profitability.

Tunde Abidoye, Head of Equity Research at FBN Securities Limited, echoed these concerns, adding that government borrowing could also affect exchange rates and reduce private sector lending due to the crowding-out effect.

However, Chinazom Izuorah, Senior Associate at Investment Brokerage, argued that the government’s consistent borrowing program has been influenced by the increased MPR, which has made government securities more attractive to investors. This, she noted, aligns with the CBN’s objective of reducing inflation by mopping up liquidity.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), emphasized the need to moderate borrowing to avoid overheating the economy and triggering further monetary tightening by the CBN. He pointed out that borrowing, if properly managed, may not be significantly inflationary as long as it is not financed by money printing.

Overall, while the increased domestic borrowing by the Federal Government is aimed at financing the national budget, it is crucial to manage it sustainably to mitigate its potential negative impacts on the economy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigerian GenCos Warn of Imminent Power Generation Collapse Due to N2 Trillion Debt
Next article
Rescuing and educating the Nigerian child: The Wakirike model, by Owei Lakemfa
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Foreign-Funded African NGOs Threaten Continent’s Development and Sovereignty” by David Hundeyin

The Editor The Editor -
Scrolling through Twitter, I came across a report by...

Philanthrocapitalism: Gates Foundation’s African Programs Are Not Charity

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Philip Bereano, The Gates Foundation exemplifies "philanthrocapitalism," a practice...

The pathologies of a throne, by Azu Ishiekwene

Naija247news Naija247news -
FOR the deposed Kano Emir, Aminu Bayero, it was...

Mauritian-based Tengen Holdings Acquires 59.403 Million Shares in Nigeria’s Access Holdings

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Mauritian-based Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited has significantly increased its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Foreign-Funded African NGOs Threaten Continent’s Development and Sovereignty” by David Hundeyin

Africanism 0
Scrolling through Twitter, I came across a report by...

Philanthrocapitalism: Gates Foundation’s African Programs Are Not Charity

Africanism 0
By Philip Bereano, The Gates Foundation exemplifies "philanthrocapitalism," a practice...

The pathologies of a throne, by Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion 0
FOR the deposed Kano Emir, Aminu Bayero, it was...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Foreign-Funded African NGOs Threaten Continent’s Development and Sovereignty” by David Hundeyin

The Editor - 0