Nigeria’s Domestic Borrowing Surges 117% to N20.1 Trillion in Tinubu’s First Year, Sparking Economic Concerns

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Federal Government of Nigeria borrowed N20.1 trillion from domestic investors, marking a 117% year-on-year increase from the previous year.

This sharp rise has raised concerns about potential impacts on the economy, including increased inflation, higher debt servicing costs, and elevated borrowing costs for businesses.

Analysts warn that the surge in borrowing could exacerbate Nigeria’s already high inflation rates, potentially prompting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike interest rates further. This would increase borrowing costs for both businesses and individuals.

#### Borrowing Breakdown:

1. **Treasury Bills**: Borrowing through Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTBs) rose by 188% year-on-year to N13.2 trillion, constituting 66% of the total domestic borrowing.

2. **FGN Bonds**: Borrowing through monthly FGN Bond auctions increased by 42% to N6.5 trillion, making up 32.8% of total domestic borrowing.

3. **Sukuk Bonds**: Borrowing via Sukuk Bonds rose by 169% to N350 billion, accounting for 1.7% of the total.

4. **FGN Savings Bonds**: Borrowing through FGN Savings Bonds spiked by 116% to N29.2 billion, representing 1.5% of the total.

#### Economic Implications:

– **Inflation and Interest Rates**: Analysts highlight that the significant increase in government borrowing is likely to drive inflation higher, which could lead the CBN to further increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). This, in turn, would elevate borrowing costs for the private sector.

– **Debt Service Costs**: The rise in borrowing costs will increase the government’s debt servicing burden, potentially diverting funds from other critical areas.

– **Private Sector Impact**: The increased borrowing by the government may crowd out private sector lending, making it more expensive for businesses to secure financing.

Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Founding Partner at Comercio Partners, noted that increased government spending could lead to higher demand for goods, further driving inflation. He also pointed out that higher government borrowing costs would likely lead to elevated lending rates for businesses, potentially impacting their profitability.

Tunde Abidoye, Head of Equity Research at FBN Securities Limited, echoed these concerns, adding that government borrowing could also affect exchange rates and reduce private sector lending due to the crowding-out effect.

However, Chinazom Izuorah, Senior Associate at Investment Brokerage, argued that the government’s consistent borrowing program has been influenced by the increased MPR, which has made government securities more attractive to investors. This, she noted, aligns with the CBN’s objective of reducing inflation by mopping up liquidity.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), emphasized the need to moderate borrowing to avoid overheating the economy and triggering further monetary tightening by the CBN. He pointed out that borrowing, if properly managed, may not be significantly inflationary as long as it is not financed by money printing.

Overall, while the increased domestic borrowing by the Federal Government is aimed at financing the national budget, it is crucial to manage it sustainably to mitigate its potential negative impacts on the economy.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related