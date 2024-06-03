Menu
Nigerian Government Deems ₦494,000 Minimum Wage Demand Unfeasible, Urges Labour to End Strike

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, asserted that meeting the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)’s demand for a ₦494,000 minimum wage is impractical, citing existing challenges faced by some states in paying the current ₦30,000 wage.

Onyejeocha emphasized that while the Federal Government acknowledges the need for a new minimum wage, it cannot unilaterally impose it, as it must be determined through collaboration with state governments and the Organised Private Sector.

She highlighted the financial strain already experienced by certain states in meeting the current wage requirements and expressed concern that a substantial increase could exacerbate economic challenges and lead to significant job losses.

Acknowledging the adverse impact of the ongoing strike on various sectors including businesses, airports, universities, hospitals, and power supply, Onyejeocha urged labour unions to reconsider their stance, suspend the strike, and return to the negotiation table for more realistic discussions.

The minister advocated for a minimum wage that aligns with productivity and affordability in the private sector, stressing the importance of sustainability in payment arrangements. She also encouraged unions to consider the government’s ₦60,000 offer as a viable alternative to the ₦494,000 demand.

Dispelling notions of government indifference, Onyejeocha reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving a fair and practical minimum wage that addresses the needs of Nigerian workers without exacerbating inflationary pressures.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

