Nigerian Government Deems ₦494,000 Minimum Wage Demand Unfeasible, Urges Labour to End Strike

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, asserted that meeting the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)’s demand for a ₦494,000 minimum wage is impractical, citing existing challenges faced by some states in paying the current ₦30,000 wage.

Onyejeocha emphasized that while the Federal Government acknowledges the need for a new minimum wage, it cannot unilaterally impose it, as it must be determined through collaboration with state governments and the Organised Private Sector.

She highlighted the financial strain already experienced by certain states in meeting the current wage requirements and expressed concern that a substantial increase could exacerbate economic challenges and lead to significant job losses.

Acknowledging the adverse impact of the ongoing strike on various sectors including businesses, airports, universities, hospitals, and power supply, Onyejeocha urged labour unions to reconsider their stance, suspend the strike, and return to the negotiation table for more realistic discussions.

The minister advocated for a minimum wage that aligns with productivity and affordability in the private sector, stressing the importance of sustainability in payment arrangements. She also encouraged unions to consider the government’s ₦60,000 offer as a viable alternative to the ₦494,000 demand.

Dispelling notions of government indifference, Onyejeocha reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving a fair and practical minimum wage that addresses the needs of Nigerian workers without exacerbating inflationary pressures.

