“Nigerian Defence Headquarters Clarifies Military Presence at Labour Meeting Venue”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Amid concerns raised by the National Labour Congress (NLC) about soldiers surrounding the venue of a meeting between organised labour and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has issued a statement clarifying the situation.

According to the statement, the soldiers in question were accompanying the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting. The Defence Headquarters emphasized that the presence of the soldiers was in line with the NSA’s statutory security arrangements and that they would escort him from the venue once the meeting concludes.

The statement urged the public to disregard any misinformation regarding the soldiers’ presence at the meeting venue.

Nigerian Government Deems ₦494,000 Minimum Wage Demand Unfeasible, Urges Labour to End Strike
"National Assembly Steps in to Mediate Labour-Government Negotiations"
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

