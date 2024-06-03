“National Assembly Steps in to Mediate Labour-Government Negotiations”

Following the withdrawal of Labour from the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) negotiations and the subsequent declaration of a nationwide strike, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on June 2nd, 2024.

Organised Labour initiated the strike on June 3rd, 2024, to emphasize its demands. In a bid to resolve the impasse, the Federal Government convened a meeting with Labour at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the same day.

After extensive deliberations, both parties reached the following resolutions:

1. The President of Nigeria commits to a National Minimum Wage exceeding N60,000.

2. The Tripartite Committee will meet daily for the next week to finalize an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

3. Labour pledges to promptly convene its organs to consider the President’s commitment.

4. Assurance is given that no worker will face victimization due to the industrial action.

Signed on June 3rd, 2024, in Abuja.

For the Federal Government of Nigeria:

1. Mohammed Idris – Minister of Information and National Orientation

2. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Minister of State for Labour and Employment

For Organised Labour:

1. Joe Ajaero – President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

2. Festus Osifo – President, Trade Union Congress (TUC)

