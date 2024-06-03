Naira Depreciates to N1,485/$ at the Official Market

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira ended a tumultuous month of May against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) with a 0.08 per cent or N1.24 loss on Friday, closing at N1,485.99/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing price of N1,484.75/$1, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The value of foreign exchange (FX) transactions at the official market decreased by 9.3 per cent or $21.90 million to $213.52 million from the $235.41 million executed in the previous session.

In the parallel market, the local currency lost N5 against the greenback during the trading session to quote at N1,490/$1 compared with the N1,485/$1 it was exchanged in the preceding trading session.

The Nigerian Naira witnessed a sharp decline of N353 the Pound Sterling in the spot market yesterday, trading at N1,877.92/£1 versus the N1,524.52/£1 it finished a day earlier, and against the Euro, it weakened by N301.53 to sell for N1,598.96/€1 versus N1,297.43/€1 quoted in the preceding session.(www.naija247news.com).

