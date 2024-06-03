Menu
Mauritian-based Tengen Holdings Acquires 59.403 Million Shares in Nigeria’s Access Holdings

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Mauritian-based Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited has significantly increased its stake in Access Holdings by acquiring approximately 59.403 million shares, valued at about N1.01 billion, since May 28, 2024.

Corporate disclosures on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reveal that Tengen Holdings initially purchased 45 million shares at N17 per share on May 28. Subsequently, on May 30, the company acquired an additional 14,402,633 shares at N17.20 per share.

Tengen Holdings, co-founded by Aig-Imoukhuede and the late Herbert Wigwe in December 2013, has deepened its investment following Wigwe’s passing. Prior to his death, Herbert Wigwe, who was the former Group Managing Director of Access Holdings, held a 3.72 percent individual shareholding, making him the largest individual shareholder.

Currently, Coronation Trustees Tengen Mauritius, an entity linked with Tengen Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, holds a 7.11 percent stake in Access Holdings, acquired in 2023, making it the second-largest substantial shareholder after Stanbic Nominees.

Tengen (Holdings) Limited is a segment of the Tengen Family Office, incorporated in Nigeria in 2017, with Herbert Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its shareholders.

Following Wigwe’s demise, Access Holdings has seen leadership changes, with Ms. Bolaji Agbede assuming the role of Acting Group Chief Executive Officer and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede stepping in as the group’s Chairman.

