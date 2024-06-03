Menu
South West

Lagos Indigenes Reject Proposed Bill for Regional Government, Demand Stand-Alone Status

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS—Indigenes of Lagos State, under the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, have declared their opposition to a proposed bill seeking Nigeria’s return to a regional government structure. In a statement by the Foundation’s Media Office, the group made it clear that Lagos State will not be part of the Western Region.

Adelani Adeniji-Adele, speaking on behalf of the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, stated: “This proposed bill signals an ominous sign for us in Lagos State. It represents an attempt to subsume our aspirations into a larger group that contradicts our beliefs as indigenes of Lagos.”

He emphasized that the bill lacks broad consultations with Lagosians to determine if they desire such an inclusion. “Since Lagos became a colony, we have always maintained a preference for a stand-alone status and not being part of any Western Region or Province,” he said.

Adeniji-Adele also highlighted historical grievances, stating, “Lagos indigenes have consistently faced marginalization from our neighbors in the South West, who see our state merely as ‘spoils of war.’ Throughout our history, we have never made significant progress as part of any region, including the brief period as part of the Western Region, which was an aberration.”

The Foundation demands a referendum to reflect the wishes of the people regarding the bill. “We, the indigenes of Lagos State, do not wish to be part of the proposed regional government. Our leaders and traditional rulers opposed this in 1953, and we gained respite in 1967. We will not accept this now,” Adeniji-Adele asserted.

The group calls on Lagos representatives in the National Assembly to consult with elder statesmen and stakeholders before taking any action on the bill. “This issue transcends party and state government affairs. Lagos State cannot be reduced to a mere part of the South West Region through this bill,” the statement concluded.

A Judicial Mano-O-Mano in Kano, by Chidi Odinkalu
Mauritian-based Tengen Holdings Acquires 59.403 Million Shares in Nigeria’s Access Holdings
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

