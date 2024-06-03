Lagos Indigenes Reject Proposed Bill for Regional Government, Demand Stand-Alone Status

LAGOS—Indigenes of Lagos State, under the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, have declared their opposition to a proposed bill seeking Nigeria’s return to a regional government structure. In a statement by the Foundation’s Media Office, the group made it clear that Lagos State will not be part of the Western Region.

Adelani Adeniji-Adele, speaking on behalf of the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, stated: “This proposed bill signals an ominous sign for us in Lagos State. It represents an attempt to subsume our aspirations into a larger group that contradicts our beliefs as indigenes of Lagos.”

He emphasized that the bill lacks broad consultations with Lagosians to determine if they desire such an inclusion. “Since Lagos became a colony, we have always maintained a preference for a stand-alone status and not being part of any Western Region or Province,” he said.

Adeniji-Adele also highlighted historical grievances, stating, “Lagos indigenes have consistently faced marginalization from our neighbors in the South West, who see our state merely as ‘spoils of war.’ Throughout our history, we have never made significant progress as part of any region, including the brief period as part of the Western Region, which was an aberration.”

The Foundation demands a referendum to reflect the wishes of the people regarding the bill. “We, the indigenes of Lagos State, do not wish to be part of the proposed regional government. Our leaders and traditional rulers opposed this in 1953, and we gained respite in 1967. We will not accept this now,” Adeniji-Adele asserted.

The group calls on Lagos representatives in the National Assembly to consult with elder statesmen and stakeholders before taking any action on the bill. “This issue transcends party and state government affairs. Lagos State cannot be reduced to a mere part of the South West Region through this bill,” the statement concluded.

