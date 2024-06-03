Menu
It’s Time to Retrofit Political Parties from the Ground Up—Internet Activism Isn’t Enough by by David Hundeyin

By: Naija247news

Date:

I’ve stopped attending any meeting concerning kinikan Obidient this or kinikan Movement that.

If in May 2024, 200 million Nigerians have still not clocked that they need to TAKE OVER A POLITICAL PARTY from ground level and retrofit it to achieve national political goals, then there’s no point.

Why should I be attending Zoom meetings – discussing internet activism with civil society people that I don’t trust because I know their funding comes from Brussels and DC – when the drug pushers, currency counterfeiters, and state capture specialists are busy strengthening the political structures they have built and are already preparing for the next election?

3 months to the election is when we will now realise that the actual opposition does not have enough polling agents to cover 176,974 polling units, then we will start another round of fire brigade fundraising and preparation. Then the party will suddenly start having internal problems because – surprise – not enough people got involved early enough to actually elect a proper board who will not attempt to sell Nigerians for Chicago heroin money. We’ll now be on the internet hurling curses at one 2027 Lamidi Apapa regen who doesn’t send our father.

Then when we somehow win on election day, and they start using tippex to give our votes to the drug dealer inside the collation centres, that’s when we’ll now realise that we don’t have an alternative media and technology ecosystem to place INEC under the required pressure, and then we’ll start waiting for one compromised judge that will not die well to somehow rule against the drug dealer who is giving him money.

Negro please.

If the conversation is not about joining the Labour Party or PDP in our MILLIONS, and carrying out a guerilla takeover of those platforms to make them fully fit for purpose and ready for war 3 years from now, I’m not interested. The purpose of a fight is not to be seen fighting or just to fight for the sake of itself. The only purpose of fighting is to win.

I’m not interested in losing.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

