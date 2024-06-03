Menu
Nigeria Diaspora News

Germany Launches ‘Opportunity Card’ to Attract Skilled Workers from Nigeria

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Germany has unveiled the ‘Opportunity Card,’ a new program designed to lure skilled workers from non-European Union (EU) countries, including Nigeria, in a bid to bolster its workforce.

The Opportunity Card, akin to a residence permit, enables individuals from third countries to enter Germany for employment purposes. It grants a one-year validity period, extendable upon finding qualified employment, thereby facilitating the acquisition of subsequent residence permits for continued job search or work.

To qualify for the Opportunity Card, applicants must have their professional credentials recognized either in Germany or the country where they were obtained. Financial self-sufficiency during the stay, demonstrated by proof of at least €1,027 per month, is required, typically through a blocked account or a declaration of commitment.

During the job search period, Opportunity Card holders can engage in part-time employment for up to 20 hours per week and undertake trial jobs for a maximum of two weeks to explore potential employment opportunities.

Eligibility hinges on meeting specific criteria, including holding a recognized degree or completing at least two years of training, proficiency in German at level A1 or English at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), and having adequate financial resources to cover living expenses while in Germany.

Nigerian applicants are encouraged to liaise with Germany’s diplomatic missions in Nigeria for visa applications, following the process outlined by the German mission responsible for their district of residence. Further details are available on the respective German mission’s website.

Staple Food Prices Surge 141% in One Year
X, Formerly Twitter, Officially Allows Adult Content on Platform
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

