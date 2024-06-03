Federal Government and Labour to Hold Crucial Meeting on Strike and Minimum Wage Tomorrow

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has scheduled a crucial meeting with the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage for tomorrow, June 4. This follows the abrupt end of the previous meeting on May 31, when the Organised Labour negotiating team walked out due to the government and organised private sector’s (OPS) refusal to go beyond the N60,000 they had offered.

Tomorrow’s meeting, set for 10 am, comes in response to the high level of compliance and participation in the first day of the indefinite nationwide strike.

In compliance with the strike order, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has shut down the country’s electricity industry, confirmed Acting General Secretary Dominic Igwebike. Similarly, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) halted all loading activities at fuel depots in Lagos, although loaded trucks were allowed to leave for safety reasons.

Additionally, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has closed port operations nationwide, including ports in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, Onne, and Calabar. The closures will remain until further notice from the national leadership of organised labour.

The widespread compliance highlights the urgency of resolving the minimum wage dispute, with various sectors across the country, including the FCT, experiencing significant disruptions.(www.naija247news.com).

