WAEC

Exams To Commence Monday Despite Labour Strike— WAEC Says 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

June 3, 2024.

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has reassured the public that the upcoming nationwide strike, set to start on Monday, June 3, 2024, will not affect the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The Branch Controller for Ekiti, Mrs. T.A.Y. Lawson, made this known in a letter addressed to school principals and heads in the state, on Saturday.

The letter, titled “Notice of Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC,” highlighted that the exams, which began on April 30 and are scheduled to conclude on June 20, will proceed as planned.

Lawson acknowledged the concerns raised by the unions and the general public but stressed that it is crucial to ensure that students are not disadvantaged by the industrial action.

“The conduct of WASSCE SC 2024 goes on as scheduled,” Lawson stated. She called on school administrators, supervisors, parents, and the general public to ensure that students can attend their exams without any hindrance.

This announcement comes in the wake of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declaring an indefinite strike due to stalled negotiations over a new minimum wage.

Despite expressing understanding for the unions’ concerns, WAEC remains committed to ensuring that the exams proceed without any interruptions.

WAEC has urged all stakeholders to make the necessary arrangements to support the students during this period, ensuring they do not miss their examinations.

The council emphasized the importance of collaboration among all parties involved to facilitate a smooth examination process despite the industrial action.(www.naija247news.com).

