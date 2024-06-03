Menu
News Analysis

Dangote Refinery to Boost Nigerian Crude Market by $21 Billion Annually

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is poised to generate an annual market worth $21 billion for Nigerian crude oil, announced Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Refinery, during a visit by Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence.

During the visit on Saturday, Matawalle lauded Dangote’s bold investments and highlighted their positive impact on the Nigerian economy through wealth creation and job generation. He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to protecting these pivotal investments to ensure significant contributions to economic growth and employment.

Matawalle emphasized President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to safeguarding citizens, infrastructure, and investments across Nigeria, as confirmed in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations at Defence Headquarters.

Addressing investors, Matawalle assured Dangote and others that their investments would be securely protected within the country. He described the multi-billion-dollar refinery as the largest in Africa and underscored the government’s commitment to providing security to maintain high production levels.

Matawalle praised Dangote’s patriotism and courageous investment in Nigeria, stressing the significant contributions to economic growth and employment. He reiterated the government’s pledge to maintain maximum security around the refinery facilities.

Expressing gratitude for the Minister’s visit, Dangote reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic vision. He aligned his efforts with President Tinubu’s goals of improving lives through wealth creation and employment for the youth.

“The refinery will meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined product requirements and have a surplus for export, creating a market for $21 billion per annum of Nigerian crude,” Dangote stated.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

