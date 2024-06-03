Menu
Banks & Finance

CBN Revokes Banking Licence Of Heritage Bank

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revoked the banking licence of Heritage Bank Plc, effective immediately.

This decision was made due to the bank’s failure to improve its financial performance, posing a threat to financial stability.

The apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communication Department, Sidi Ali, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the CBN, the bank’s management has been unable to stem the decline despite various supervisory steps taken by the regulator. With no reasonable prospects of recovery, the CBN has taken this action to protect the financial system and maintain public confidence.

“The Nigerian financial system remains on a solid footing.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system, and this action reflects that commitment,” the statement added.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed as the liquidator of Heritage Bank, following the Banks and Other Financial Act 2020.

This move is seen as a significant step by the CBN to maintain the stability of the financial system and protect depositors’ funds. The public has been assured that the revocation of Heritage Bank’s license will not impact the overall health of the financial system.(www.naija247news.com).

