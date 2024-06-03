Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

CBN Releases 98% Airlines’ Trapped Funds – IATA

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has confirmed that about 98% of airlines trapped funds amounting to $831m in Nigeria has been successfully repatriated by the international carriers.

This leaves a balance of $19m representing a meager 2% of the $850m trapped funds in the country.

IATA further disclosed a 28% decrease in the amount of airline funds blocked from repatriation by governments. The total blocked funds at the end of April stood at approximately $1.8 billion, a reduction of $708 million (28%) since December 2023.

The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, made these developments known in a statement on Sunday titled “Blocked Funds Drop to $1.8 billion with Major Clearance in Nigeria, Challenges Persist” while praising the Nigerian government for their efforts in ensuring the repatriation.

Walsh noted that as of June 2023, Nigeria had blocked funds totaling $850 million, which had a considerable impact on the operations and financial health of airlines operating there.

He explained 98% of the $850 million had been paid while the sum total of $19 million, representing about 2% of the funds, is still outstanding.

“At its peak in June 2023, Nigeria’s blocked funds amounted to $850 million, significantly affecting airline operations and finances in the country.

”Carriers faced difficulties in repatriating revenues in U.S. dollars, and the high volume of blocked funds led some airlines to reduce their operations and one carrier to temporarily cease operations to Nigeria, which severely impacted the country’s aviation industry.

“However, as of April 2024, 98% of these funds have been cleared. The remaining $19 million is due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing verification of outstanding forward claims filed by the commercial banks.

“We commend the new Nigerian government and the CBN for their efforts to resolve this issue.

“Individual Nigerians and the economy will all benefit from reliable air connectivity for which access to revenues is critical,” Walsh said.

IATA reiterated the call for governments to remove all barriers to airlines repatriating their revenues from ticket sales and other activities in accordance with international agreements and treaty obligations.

”The reduction in blocked funds is a positive development. The remaining $1.8 billion, however, is significant and must be urgently addressed.

The efficient repatriation of airline revenues is guaranteed in bilateral agreements. Even more importantly, it is a prerequisite for airlines—who operate on thin margins—to be able to provide economically critical connectivity. No business can operate long-term without access to rightfully earned revenues,” said Walsh.

According to the statement, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Algeria top the list of top three countries with most trapped funds with $411m, $320m and $286m respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Depreciates to N1,485/$ at the Official Market
Next article
FG To Establish Six Mineral Centres Across Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Exams To Commence Monday Despite Labour Strike— WAEC Says 

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC)...

FG To Establish Six Mineral Centres Across Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has announced plans...

Naira Depreciates to N1,485/$ at the Official Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira ended a tumultuous month...

Stock Market Gains N954bn, All Share Index Grows By 1.73%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Exams To Commence Monday Despite Labour Strike— WAEC Says 

WAEC 0
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC)...

FG To Establish Six Mineral Centres Across Nigeria

Economy 0
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has announced plans...

Naira Depreciates to N1,485/$ at the Official Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira ended a tumultuous month...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Exams To Commence Monday Despite Labour Strike— WAEC Says 

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0