Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

ASUU Joins Nationwide Strike As Affiliate Of The Congress

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has directed all its members nationwide to join other Nigerian workers to fully participate in the indefinite industrial action that has commenced nationwide from today, Monday.

In a statement addressed to the branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators of ASUU on Monday, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke directed lecturers in universities across the country to join the strike as an affiliate of the Congress.

“The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle,” the statement said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Security Operatives Rescue Remaining Eight Abducted Kogi Varsity Students
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Security Operatives Rescue Remaining Eight Abducted Kogi Varsity Students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration...

FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR, ZENITH BANK NAMED MOST SUSTAINABLE BANK IN NIGERIA IN THE INTERNATIONAL BANKER AWARDS 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has been named...

It’s Time to Retrofit Political Parties from the Ground Up—Internet Activism Isn’t Enough by by David Hundeyin

Naija247news Naija247news -
I've stopped attending any meeting concerning kinikan Obidient this...

CBN Revokes Banking Licence Of Heritage Bank

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Security Operatives Rescue Remaining Eight Abducted Kogi Varsity Students

Security News 0
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration...

FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR, ZENITH BANK NAMED MOST SUSTAINABLE BANK IN NIGERIA IN THE INTERNATIONAL BANKER AWARDS 2024

Banks & Finance 0
June 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc has been named...

It’s Time to Retrofit Political Parties from the Ground Up—Internet Activism Isn’t Enough by by David Hundeyin

Top Stories 0
I've stopped attending any meeting concerning kinikan Obidient this...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Security Operatives Rescue Remaining Eight Abducted Kogi Varsity Students

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0