ASUU Joins Nationwide Strike As Affiliate Of The Congress

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has directed all its members nationwide to join other Nigerian workers to fully participate in the indefinite industrial action that has commenced nationwide from today, Monday.

In a statement addressed to the branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators of ASUU on Monday, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke directed lecturers in universities across the country to join the strike as an affiliate of the Congress.

“The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle,” the statement said.(www.naija247news.com).

