Actress, Ruby Orjiakor Slams Baba Rex & Adanma Luke Following Junior Pope Demise

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Ruby Orjiakor has taken a swipe at her colleagues, Baba Rex and Adanma Luke, following the demise of Junior Pope.

She accused Baba Rex of using the late Jnr Pope’s demise for content while claiming Adanma Luke said the late actor used to beg her for jobs.

The bereaved actress took to her Instagram page to make the allegations as she continued to mourn the memory of the late actor.

In a post made on her page, she revealed that she recently visited the church to pray for Junior Pope’s soul.

She noted that while the actor’s soul has barely rested, his friend, Baba Rex was supposedly already using him for content.

Laying an accusation on the controversial producer, Adanma Luke, she claimed that the producer, instead of feeling guilty for Junior Pope’s death, was busy telling people how he used to beg her for jobs.

Ruby Orjiakor wrote:

“I came to pray specifically for you “SUPER STAR

(AKPA SWAG) Your Legacy will never be forgotten

I also want to let you know that BABAREX @babarex0 your own man” has started using what happened to you as content ohhhhhhhh Everybody dey find their belle, no one cares, if only you listened to me

Again, @adanmaluke instead of feeling guilty for what happened to you and others, she was busy telling the whole world how you were begging her for jobs. I believe you can now understand better how w/cked the world is…

May the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of Christ ……

IT IS WELL WITH MY SOUL ”(www.naija247news.com). 

