Suspending All Pilgrimage Subsidies Could Fund Labour’s N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand, Say Analysts

Analysts Recommend Redirecting N90 Billion Hajj Subsidies to Improve Nigerians’ Living Conditions**

N494,000 Minimum Wage Could Boost Purchasing Power and Tackle Inflation, Experts Suggest

Government Urged to Halt Non-Revenue Pilgrimage Subsidies to Support Minimum Wage Increase**

Analysts: Redirect Hajj Subsidies to Enhance Living Standards and Combat Inflation in Nigeria**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Analysts have suggested that the government could consider suspending the yearly N90 billion Hajj subsidies and other pilgrimage subsidies that do not generate revenue for the economy.

reacting to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, claim that the N494,000 national minimum wage demanded by organized labour is unsustainable, amounting to N9.5 trillion annually. Idris stated that this demand could destabilize the economy and jeopardize the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Idris responded to the threat of a strike by organized labour if their demands were not met. He highlighted that the Federal Government’s offer of a N60,000 minimum wage, which represents a 100% increase from the 2019 wage, has been accepted by the organized private sector, a member of the tripartite negotiations team.

“The Federal Government’s new minimum wage proposal amounts to a 100% increase from the 2019 minimum wage. Labour, however, is demanding N494,000, which would mean a 1,547% increase,” Idris explained.

Idris emphasized that the proposed N494,000 minimum wage would result in a N9.5 trillion annual bill for the Federal Government. He urged Nigerians to understand that while the government supports fair remuneration for workers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not endorse actions that could lead to massive job losses, particularly in the private sector, which may struggle to meet such wage demands.

The Minister pointed out that the government’s priority is the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians, guided by principles of affordability, sustainability, and the overall health of the nation’s economy. He appealed to organized labour to return to the negotiating table and agree on realistic wages for their members.

Analysts have suggested that the government could consider suspending the yearly N90 billion Hajj subsidies and other pilgrimage subsidies that do not generate revenue for the economy. These funds could then be redirected to improve living conditions for Nigerians.

They argue that a N494,000 minimum wage would significantly enhance the purchasing power of poor Nigerian households, helping to mitigate consumer and food inflation.

Idris also noted that due to the Tinubu administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, the N35,000 wage award for federal workers will continue until a new national minimum wage is established.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related