State commissioner dies In Car Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 2, 2024.

Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, has died in the fatal car accident alongside his driver on Saturday, naija247news reports.

He died while traveling to his hometown in Jalam, Dambam Local Government Area of the state.

The State Governor, Bala Mohammed confirmed the tragic death of Jalam in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

The statement reads, “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the sudden death of the Honorable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bauchi State, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Jalam (Maikankana), who died as a result of a ghastly motor accident on Saturday, 1st June 2024.

“His demise is deeply felt by His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed, his cabinet colleagues, friends, family, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched during his lifetime.

“On behalf of his family, the government, and the people of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed extended his deepest condolences to the members of Jalam’s immediate family and the entire state. He prayed that the Almighty Allah forgives Jalam’s shortcomings and grants him Aljanna Firdaus.”

Ahmed Aliyu Jalam died at the age of 60 and is survived by his wives and many children, Naija247news reports. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

