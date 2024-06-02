Menu
Democracy Africa

South Africa Elections: How ANC’s Empire Collapsed in Parliamentary Majority

By: The Editor

Date:

In a historic shift, the African National Congress (ANC) has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid, marking a new political era for South Africa. With over 99 percent of votes counted from Wednesday’s election, the ANC garnered nearly 40 percent, falling short of the majority it has held since Nelson Mandela’s presidency in 1994.

The main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), secured 21.63 percent of the vote, while the newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), led by former president and ANC leader Jacob Zuma, took 14.71 percent, drawing significant support away from the ANC.

Opposition leaders hailed the results as a critical breakthrough for a nation grappling with poverty and inequality, despite the ANC still being the largest party. “The way to rescue South Africa is to break the ANC’s majority and we have done that,” declared DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Though the final results await formal declaration by the Independent Electoral Commission, the ANC is confirmed to have fallen below 50 percent. Reporting from the Results Operation Centre in Midrand, Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna indicated that the ANC must seek a coalition partner or attempt to govern as a minority, which could complicate legislative processes and policy advancements.

ANC chair and current mines and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, suggested the party is open to coalition discussions but did not specify potential partners.

The election results will determine the composition of the National Assembly, responsible for electing the president. President Cyril Ramaphosa may retain his position due to the ANC’s significant lead over other parties, but his weakened mandate might trigger calls for his resignation from both opposition and internal critics.

Despite the uncertain political landscape, a top ANC official expressed support for Ramaphosa to remain party leader, and analysts note the absence of an obvious successor. A potential deal to keep the ANC in power could involve granting opposition parties cabinet posts or increased parliamentary control, potentially including the speaker role.

The election commission plans to announce the final results on Sunday.

