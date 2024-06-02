Menu
‘Producers didn’t want to work with me after calling me fat’ – Actor Mofe Duncan

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has recalled how some producers body shamed and blacklisted him because of his weight during the early days of his career.

Duncan reflected on the body shaming experiences he has faced as an actor while calling out a troll who asserted that he wasn’t fit to be considered as handsome because of his weight.

He disclosed that he suffered a severe back injury while in the gym trying to lose weight to fit into people’s expectations.

The movie star said the body shaming he suffered in the industry affected him back then.

He, however, said it doesn’t bother him but he decided to speak up for the sake of others suffering the same fate.

On his Instagram page, the actor wrote: “So this guy @iamadeogooluwayimika said I’m not allowed on the most handsome men in Nigeria list because I’m big. Lol!

“So comments like these brush off me like a leaf falling from a tree, zero impact. Zero damage.

“I’m a big guy, yes. I’ve been big for the past 10yrs, yes.

“Did I have a severe back injury whilst in the gym trying to look how people wanted me to look? Absolutely.

“I’ve been trolled and even had producers not want to work with me after calling me ‘fat’ .Did it affect me years ago? Yes.

Does it affect me now? Never. Has it affected my acting or my career? I’d let my movies speak for me.

“What about my personality? Never. Or my health? Nope. Now some would say ‘Ignore these trolls.’ I should, shouldn’t I? Yes.

“The thing is…. this post ain’t for me or about me, it’s for others like me who get body shamed or called ‘unpretty’ because they’re larger than their peers.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
