Pilgrimage of Religious Fraud: How Nigerian Govt Spent N441Billion On 2024 Hajj

Pilgrims Face Poor Welfare Despite Paying N8 Million for 2024 Hajj, Controversies Erupt Over N90 Billion Subsidy

The 2024 Hajj pilgrimage has stirred significant controversy in Nigeria due to reports of poor welfare and treatment of pilgrims, despite the hefty fee of up to N8 million. Pilgrims expected their payment to cover accommodation, hotel, transportation (land and air), and feeding.

However, many reported being served substandard meals, such as pap and beancake, and experiencing poor accommodation conditions in Saudi Arabia.

The controversy intensified when the Nigerian government announced a N90 billion subsidy for the Hajj, as stated by Vice President Kashim Shettima on May 18th. This subsidy was intended to alleviate the economic burden on pilgrims, but it sparked widespread criticism and anger among Nigerians.

Further compounding the issue, the 2024 Hajj costs have significantly increased compared to 2023, where the cost was N2.9 million per pilgrim. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) attributed the rise to the depreciating naira. In 2023, the exchange rate was N456 per dollar, setting the Hajj fee at US$6,401.31 per pilgrim. For 2024, the exchange rate rose to N1,474 per dollar, reducing the fee in dollar terms to US$5,692.25.

NAHCON also announced that pilgrims who initially paid N4.9 million had to pay an additional N1.918 million due to exchange rate fluctuations, bringing their total to N6.8 million. Those who registered after March 24 had to pay over N8 million.

The increased costs led to 741 intended pilgrims being unable to proceed with their journey. For the 51,447 pilgrims who did register, the total expenditure, including the N90 billion subsidy, amounts to at least N441 billion.

Despite these significant sums, pilgrims have continued to report inadequate food and accommodation, raising further questions about the management and allocation of the funds.

Despite these controversies, the Hajj pilgrimage remains a vital spiritual journey for many Nigerian Muslims. However, the grievances over poor treatment and services provided during the pilgrimage have overshadowed its religious significance. Many pilgrims expected a higher standard of care given the substantial fees paid, but their experiences fell short of these expectations.

Reports indicate that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) faced significant backlash for its handling of the pilgrimage logistics. Pilgrims expressed frustration not only over food quality and accommodation but also over the distribution of the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA). States like Kano and Sokoto had to step in to cover the shortfall in BTA due to discrepancies in the dollar to naira exchange rate.

Several state governments took measures to mitigate the financial burden on pilgrims. For instance, Kano state subsidized the Hajj with N500,000 per pilgrim, costing the state N1.453 billion. Bauchi state approved N2.19 billion for 2,290 pilgrims, while Jigawa, Kebbi, and other states also provided significant financial support to their residents. Despite these efforts, many pilgrims still faced financial and logistical difficulties.

The criticism extended to the federal government’s decision to allocate N90 billion in subsidies for the Hajj. Critics argued that these funds could have been better utilized to address pressing economic issues within Nigeria. The subsidy, while intended to support pilgrims, has been seen by some as a misallocation of resources, sparking debate about government priorities.

NAHCON’s public statements attempted to address some of the complaints. An assistant director of public affairs at the commission, Fatima Sandra Usara, detailed the provisions expected for pilgrims, including daily meals costing 35 Riyals and specific accommodation standards. However, these reassurances did little to quell the dissatisfaction among the pilgrims.

Moreover, the increase in the Hajj fee from N2.9 million in 2023 to up to N8 million in 2024 highlights the severe impact of Nigeria’s economic instability and currency devaluation. The official exchange rate used by NAHCON fluctuated dramatically, further complicating the financial burden on pilgrims.

The discontent among pilgrims and the broader public has brought attention to the need for better transparency and management of Hajj-related funds. As Nigeria continues to navigate economic challenges, the government’s handling of the Hajj pilgrimage finances will likely remain a contentious issue.

In conclusion, the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage has not only tested the spiritual resilience of Nigerian pilgrims but also highlighted critical issues in the administration and financial management of the Hajj process.

The significant increase in costs, coupled with reports of inadequate services, has underscored the urgent need for reforms to ensure that future pilgrims receive the care and respect they deserve.

