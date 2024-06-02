Menu
Oando Reports N74.7bn Profit-After-Tax as turnover rises to 71% in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, posted a N74.7 billon Profit-After-Tax (PAT) in its full-year-ended 2023 unaudited financials.

The profit shows a positive turn in the company’s fortunes compared to the preceding year when the company posted a loss after tax.

In addition, its clean energy arm, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), launched its electric mass transit buses in partnership with the Lagos State government, signaling that things are beginning to look up for the indigenous giant.

The release of the company’s FYE2023 results, albeit unaudited, finally brings the company a step closer to being in line with regulatory requirements for all listed companies.

It’s an indicator that by the end of this year the company will be on track with its peers in reporting results, thus giving confidence to shareholders and investors in the company’s current state and future.

Although 2023 saw oil and gas companies impacted by spikes in incidences of militancy and sabotage, the company was still able to record a 71 per cent increase in its turnover to N3.4 trillion compared to N1.9 trillion in FYE 2022.

Commenting on the results, Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, said: “Despite the persistent pipeline vandalism across the Niger Delta, which continues to dampen crude production, we achieved a profit after tax of N 74.7 billion in 2023 largely driven by increased trading volumes due to our strategic global partnerships and net foreign exchange gains on the group’s foreign currency denominated assets as against losses on our foreign currency denominated liabilities.

“Furthermore, our milestone signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Eni towards the acquisition of 100per cent of the shares of NAOC Ltd, marked a pivotal moment for our organisation and is poised to unlock substantial synergies in the near future. Our focus is now on completing the acquisition and seamlessly integrating operations to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders.”

Also, the company produced 6,024 barrels per day, bbls/day (vs 4,939bbls/day in FYE 2022); natural gas production of 14,572boe/day (vs 15,292boe/day in FYE 2022) and Natural Gas Liquid, NGL production of 241bbls/MMscf/day (vs 472bbls/MMscf/day in FYE 2022).

In its Trading operations, Oando had a marked improvement; recording a 50 per cent increase in traded crude oil volumes of 32.8 million bbls FYE 2023, compared to 21.8 million bbls in FYE 2022 and a 15% decrease in traded refined petroleum products (1,645,535 MT compared to 1,937,833 MT in FYE 2022).

However, speaking on the company’s strategic focus for the future, Tinubu, said: “Having weathered the storm of recent years, our latest results provide a foundation for us to consolidate and build for the future. With our planned acquisition of NAOC, we are positioned to take full operatorship and drive up outputs, value and efficiencies. Moreover, our foray into and leadership in clean energy expand our footprint as a fit and proper integrated energy company with our feet firmly planted in today’s realities and the possibilities of the future.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
