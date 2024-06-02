Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 2, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi says Nigerians consumed estimated 1.6 billion litres of milk and its products a annually.

Abdullahi, who stated this at news conference on Saturday in Abuja, to mark the 2024 World Milk Day, said that 60 per cent of the products are imported.

June 1, is the official day set aside globally to celebrate World Milk Day.

The theme of this year’s global celebration is: “Let’s celebrate Nutritious and Sustainable Dairy”.

Abdullahi said that the theme for Nigeria’s celebration of the World Milk Day is: “Harnessing the Nutrition and Investment opportunities in the Dairy Value Chain”.

He said that both themes focused on celebrating the vital role dairy played in delivering quality nutrition to nourish Nigeria’s citizens especially, women and children.

The minister said that it also aimed to improving the livelihoods of dairy farmers and other value chain actors, creating employment and increasing the economic growth of the country.

He said that according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria spends 1.5 billion dollars per annum to import dairy products

“This is because of our production deficit which stood at nearly 60 per cent as Nigerians consumed an average of 1.6 billion litres of milk and its products.

“The passionate dream of President Bola Tinubu is for us to attain national production security to even lead to export of dairy products to African countries under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“It is in pursuance of this priority plan that speedy actions to transform the Livestock Sector especially the dairy value chain towards attaining food and nutrition security becomes not only imperative but an urgent national duty,” he said.

The minister said that the Federal Government was mindful of the key issues and challenges of the diary sector.

He assured that President Tinubu is sincerely concerned and urgently want a reversal of the negative state of the dairy industry.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is ready for the challenges ahead as we work hard to renew the hope of dairy value chain actors,” he said.

Abdullahi said the ministry in collaboration with national and international partners would in the next few years work assiduously and strategically within the approved National Dairy Policy.

He said that the new Dairy policy would guaranty projects and interventions to ensure improved dairy farming practices and enhance the capacity of small holder dairy farmers through training and extension services.

Abdullahi said some of the projects would focus on best practices in animal husbandry, feed management, milk production, handling and collection among others.

In a Goodwill message, the President, Commercial Diary Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, expressed satisfaction at the global and national attention milk, a nutritious animal food was getting.

He reiterated CODARAN’s commitment to the production, processing, marketing and consumption of quality and nutritious dairy products across Africa.

Also, the Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Ltd; Mr Temi Adegoroyo, appreciated the collaboration between the firm and ministry in trying to develop the local diary sector in Nigeria.

“We are ensuring that we are linking many more private companies to small-holders farmers and building a responsive fresh milk supply chains in Nigeria.

“The agenda is to increase the productivity of fresh milk in Nigeria,” Adegoroyo said. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Oando Reports N74.7bn Profit-After-Tax as turnover rises to 71% in 2023
Next article
State commissioner dies In Car Accident
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Suspending All Pilgrimage Subsidies Could Fund Labour’s N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand, Say Analysts

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Analysts Recommend Redirecting N90 Billion Hajj Subsidies to...

‘Producers didn’t want to work with me after calling me fat’ – Actor Mofe Duncan

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has recalled...

State commissioner dies In Car Accident

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government...

Oando Reports N74.7bn Profit-After-Tax as turnover rises to 71% in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
June 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Suspending All Pilgrimage Subsidies Could Fund Labour’s N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand, Say Analysts

Analysis 0
  Analysts Recommend Redirecting N90 Billion Hajj Subsidies to...

‘Producers didn’t want to work with me after calling me fat’ – Actor Mofe Duncan

Lifestyle News 0
June 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Mofe Duncan has recalled...

State commissioner dies In Car Accident

Nigeria Metro News 0
June 2, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Suspending All Pilgrimage Subsidies Could Fund Labour’s N494,000 Minimum Wage Demand,...

Godwin Okafor - 0