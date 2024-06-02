Nigerian Government Warns Against Nationwide Strike as Labour Unions Mobilize

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) prepare for a nationwide industrial action starting Monday, the federal government has cautioned that such action will worsen the country’s economy.

The government argues that the N494,000 national minimum wage demanded by the unions is unsustainable, as it would result in a wage bill of N9.5 trillion, potentially destabilizing the economy and affecting over 200 million Nigerians.

The NLC and TUC announced they are mobilizing all affiliates nationwide to initiate the shutdown from midnight on Sunday. The two leading labour groups expressed disappointment with the government’s handling of the minimum wage negotiations, prompting their declaration of an indefinite strike starting June 3, 2024.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, warned on Saturday that the planned strike is detrimental to the country. In a statement from her media aide, Emameh Gabriel, Onyejeocha cautioned that a strike amidst ongoing negotiations would exacerbate economic challenges and increase the suffering of millions of Nigerians.

Onyejeocha urged the unions to reconsider their strike plans and continue engaging in dialogue to find a mutually beneficial solution, emphasizing the importance of respecting social dialogue principles.

The minister stressed that any strike would disproportionately harm the most vulnerable in society. She warned that a new minimum wage should not lead to widespread job losses, particularly in the Organised Private Sector, which employs a significant portion of the workforce.

Onyejeocha expressed disappointment that the unions abruptly left the negotiations on Friday, despite the government’s flexibility in rescheduling the meeting to accelerate talks.

“Labour unions have remained adamant in their demand for a staggering 1,547 per cent wage increase, after the government’s proposed 100 per cent increase, accompanied by various incentives for workers. It is widely acknowledged that the labour unions’ demands are unrealistic, given the country’s current economic position,” Onyejeocha stated.

Unless a last-minute agreement is reached, the nationwide strike by NLC and TUC will commence at midnight on Sunday. NLC Assistant Secretary Comrade Chris Onyeka confirmed that all affiliate unions have been directed to mobilize their members for the industrial action.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reiterated that the N494,000 minimum wage demand, which amounts to a N9.5 trillion bill, could destabilize the economy and jeopardize the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians. He noted that the federal government’s offer of a N60,000 minimum wage, representing a 100 per cent increase from 2019, has been accepted by the Organised Private Sector, a member of the tripartite negotiation committee.

“Nigerians need to understand that while the FG desires fair remuneration for workers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not support any action that could lead to massive job loss, especially in the private sector, which may not be able to pay the wage demanded by the organised labour,” Idris said.

He added that the federal government is concerned with the welfare of over 200 million Nigerians, based on its guiding principles of affordability, sustainability, and the overall health of the nation’s economy. He urged the union leaders to return to the negotiating table and embrace reasonable and realistic wages for their members.

