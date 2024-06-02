Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Nigerian Citizen in Ethiopian Prison Suffers Stroke Amid Dire Conditions

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Nigerian inmate at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, identified as Basil Lawrence Ilobi from Delta State, is reportedly suffering from a stroke. Kaliti is a maximum-security facility housing about 300 inmates of Nigerian descent.

Sources informed SaharaReporters that many Nigerian inmates at Kaliti Prison are experiencing severe health issues due to malnourishment, as they are allegedly provided with only white rice once a day throughout the year. Additionally, inmates face corporal punishment, overcrowding, and a lack of access to medical care.

One inmate reported, “One of our brothers, Lawrence, is seriously ill with a stroke and has been abandoned by the Ethiopian government. He has been denied medical care. We don’t want any more of our brothers to die because the embassy cannot help.”

Another inmate added, “We Nigerians are suffering in Kaliti Prison, and our government seems to have abandoned us. We have lost two Nigerians in the last six months, and our government remains silent. Lawrence, from Delta State, is currently suffering from a stroke. The doctors at Kaliti Prison demanded payment before treating him, and Nigerians in the prison are funding their own meals. Our government should transfer us to Nigerian prisons.”

SaharaReporters recently highlighted the plight of over 300 Nigerians detained in Ethiopian prisons, who are appealing to the Nigerian government for transfer to serve their sentences in Nigeria due to severe human rights abuses. They urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and facilitate their transfer.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Governor Fubara Credits God and People for Surviving Political Crisis and Celebrating First Year in Office
Next article
CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Naija247news Naija247news -
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of...

Governor Fubara Credits God and People for Surviving Political Crisis and Celebrating First Year in Office

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that political...

Pastor Daniel Olukoya: Why Are You Fighting Your Church Members? By Temitope Thomas

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
But come to think of it, doesn’t Olukoya need...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Cases & Trials 0
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse

Political parties 0
  The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of...

Governor Fubara Credits God and People for Surviving Political Crisis and Celebrating First Year in Office

South South 0
  Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that political...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Naija247news - 0