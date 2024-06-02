Nigerian Citizen in Ethiopian Prison Suffers Stroke Amid Dire Conditions

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Nigerian inmate at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, identified as Basil Lawrence Ilobi from Delta State, is reportedly suffering from a stroke. Kaliti is a maximum-security facility housing about 300 inmates of Nigerian descent.

Sources informed SaharaReporters that many Nigerian inmates at Kaliti Prison are experiencing severe health issues due to malnourishment, as they are allegedly provided with only white rice once a day throughout the year. Additionally, inmates face corporal punishment, overcrowding, and a lack of access to medical care.

One inmate reported, “One of our brothers, Lawrence, is seriously ill with a stroke and has been abandoned by the Ethiopian government. He has been denied medical care. We don’t want any more of our brothers to die because the embassy cannot help.”

Another inmate added, “We Nigerians are suffering in Kaliti Prison, and our government seems to have abandoned us. We have lost two Nigerians in the last six months, and our government remains silent. Lawrence, from Delta State, is currently suffering from a stroke. The doctors at Kaliti Prison demanded payment before treating him, and Nigerians in the prison are funding their own meals. Our government should transfer us to Nigerian prisons.”

SaharaReporters recently highlighted the plight of over 300 Nigerians detained in Ethiopian prisons, who are appealing to the Nigerian government for transfer to serve their sentences in Nigeria due to severe human rights abuses. They urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and facilitate their transfer.

