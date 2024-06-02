National Assembly and NLC Leaders Hold Crucial Meeting to Avert National Strike

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Points:

– Participants: National Assembly leaders, NLC officials, SGF, and Ministers.

– Location: Room 301, White House.

– Objective:Address and potentially prevent the proposed national strike.

The leadership of the National Assembly and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are currently engaged in an extensive meeting aimed at preventing the imminent national strike. The session is taking place in Room 301 of the White House, presided over by Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio, with House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas also in attendance.

The meeting includes key principal officers and committee chairmen from both chambers. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, is present, accompanied by several ministers. NLC President Joe Ajeoro leads the delegation from the organized labor sector.

Welcoming the participants, Senator Akpabio emphasized that the lawmakers are not assuming the roles of the Executive or Labor but stressed the difficulty of negotiating while a strike is ongoing. In response, Ajeoro reiterated that their primary demand is for living wages for workers.

The meeting has now moved into an executive session for further deliberation. More details to follow.

