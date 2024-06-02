Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

IATA: $19M Still Blocked in Nigeria, Airlines Face Operational Challenges

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

IATA Announces $19 Million Still Blocked in Nigeria Due to Central Bank Verifications

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Sunday that $19 million of airline funds are still blocked in Nigeria. This situation persists because the Central Bank of Nigeria is conducting ongoing verifications of outstanding forward claims submitted by commercial banks.

According to IATA, as of June 2023, Nigeria had $850 million in blocked airline funds, significantly affecting the operations and finances of airlines in the country. The inability to repatriate revenues in US dollars led some airlines to reduce their operations, with one carrier temporarily ceasing operations in Nigeria. This disruption had a severe impact on the country’s aviation industry.

By April 2024, 98 percent of these blocked funds had been cleared, with only $19 million remaining due to the Central Bank’s verification process. IATA commended the efforts of the new Nigerian government and the Central Bank in addressing the issue. Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, emphasized the importance of clearing the remaining funds and prioritizing aviation to benefit both the economy and individuals in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Labour Unions Stand Firm on Planned Strike After N494,000 Minimum Wage Negotiations with Government Fail
Next article
US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Following Guilty Verdicts in National Security Law Trial
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Following Guilty Verdicts in National Security Law Trial

The Editor The Editor -
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States has...

Labour Unions Stand Firm on Planned Strike After N494,000 Minimum Wage Negotiations with Government Fail

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
NLC and TUC Maintain Strike Stance Following Emergency Meeting...

Ramaphosa Calls for Unity as ANC Loses Majority in Historic Election

The Editor The Editor -
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the country’s...

Maldives bans Israeli passport holders over war on Gaza

The Editor The Editor -
The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Following Guilty Verdicts in National Security Law Trial

Geopolitics 0
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States has...

Labour Unions Stand Firm on Planned Strike After N494,000 Minimum Wage Negotiations with Government Fail

Revenue and Taxation 0
NLC and TUC Maintain Strike Stance Following Emergency Meeting...

Ramaphosa Calls for Unity as ANC Loses Majority in Historic Election

Democracy Africa 0
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the country’s...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong Officials Following...

The Editor - 0