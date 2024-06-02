IATA: $19M Still Blocked in Nigeria, Airlines Face Operational Challenges

IATA Announces $19 Million Still Blocked in Nigeria Due to Central Bank Verifications

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Sunday that $19 million of airline funds are still blocked in Nigeria. This situation persists because the Central Bank of Nigeria is conducting ongoing verifications of outstanding forward claims submitted by commercial banks.

According to IATA, as of June 2023, Nigeria had $850 million in blocked airline funds, significantly affecting the operations and finances of airlines in the country. The inability to repatriate revenues in US dollars led some airlines to reduce their operations, with one carrier temporarily ceasing operations in Nigeria. This disruption had a severe impact on the country’s aviation industry.

By April 2024, 98 percent of these blocked funds had been cleared, with only $19 million remaining due to the Central Bank’s verification process. IATA commended the efforts of the new Nigerian government and the Central Bank in addressing the issue. Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, emphasized the importance of clearing the remaining funds and prioritizing aviation to benefit both the economy and individuals in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related