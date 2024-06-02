Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Governor Fubara Credits God and People for Surviving Political Crisis and Celebrating First Year in Office

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that political adversaries attempted to prematurely end his administration. Despite these challenges, he expressed immense gratitude for divine grace and the support of the Rivers people, which allowed him to navigate the political turmoil and successfully complete his first year in office.

At a special thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Governor Fubara expressed disbelief that his administration had reached the one-year milestone. He thanked the citizens for their trust, support, and contributions, which bolstered the government’s efforts and achievements.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Governor Fubara said, “Even before we started this program, there was every plan to frustrate us. But to the glory of God, we are all gathered here to say, ‘God, thank you, that you have carried us and led us to this point.’”

He reassured the people of Rivers State that their trust would not be betrayed and acknowledged that while everything may not be perfect, continuous improvement is the goal, achievable only with their ongoing support.

Governor Fubara sang a popular praise song by Nathaniel Bassey, emphasizing God’s sovereignty and the blessings received despite adversities. He stated, “What the devil thought was evil they were going to inflict on us, God turned it to blessing and good.”

The service’s sermon, delivered by Bishop Wisdom Ihunwo of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, highlighted the importance of gratitude to God for victories over life’s challenges. The Bishop assured that God would continue to protect the people of Rivers State and strengthen the federal government to improve the national economy and alleviate hunger.

“It is not by what we are doing. We have peace, and we didn’t work for it. What we are also seeing today in our country is because God is showing us mercy,” said Bishop Ihunwo. He urged everyone to always attribute their successes to God, stressing that without divine intervention, achievements would not be possible.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Pastor Daniel Olukoya: Why Are You Fighting Your Church Members? By Temitope Thomas
Next article
Nigerian Citizen in Ethiopian Prison Suffers Stroke Amid Dire Conditions
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Naija247news Naija247news -
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of...

Nigerian Citizen in Ethiopian Prison Suffers Stroke Amid Dire Conditions

Naija247news Naija247news -
  A Nigerian inmate at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa,...

Pastor Daniel Olukoya: Why Are You Fighting Your Church Members? By Temitope Thomas

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
But come to think of it, doesn’t Olukoya need...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Cases & Trials 0
A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse

Political parties 0
  The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of...

Nigerian Citizen in Ethiopian Prison Suffers Stroke Amid Dire Conditions

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
  A Nigerian inmate at Kaliti Prison in Addis Ababa,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

Naija247news - 0