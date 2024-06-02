Governor Fubara Credits God and People for Surviving Political Crisis and Celebrating First Year in Office

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that political adversaries attempted to prematurely end his administration. Despite these challenges, he expressed immense gratitude for divine grace and the support of the Rivers people, which allowed him to navigate the political turmoil and successfully complete his first year in office.

At a special thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Governor Fubara expressed disbelief that his administration had reached the one-year milestone. He thanked the citizens for their trust, support, and contributions, which bolstered the government’s efforts and achievements.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Governor Fubara said, “Even before we started this program, there was every plan to frustrate us. But to the glory of God, we are all gathered here to say, ‘God, thank you, that you have carried us and led us to this point.’”

He reassured the people of Rivers State that their trust would not be betrayed and acknowledged that while everything may not be perfect, continuous improvement is the goal, achievable only with their ongoing support.

Governor Fubara sang a popular praise song by Nathaniel Bassey, emphasizing God’s sovereignty and the blessings received despite adversities. He stated, “What the devil thought was evil they were going to inflict on us, God turned it to blessing and good.”

The service’s sermon, delivered by Bishop Wisdom Ihunwo of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, highlighted the importance of gratitude to God for victories over life’s challenges. The Bishop assured that God would continue to protect the people of Rivers State and strengthen the federal government to improve the national economy and alleviate hunger.

“It is not by what we are doing. We have peace, and we didn’t work for it. What we are also seeing today in our country is because God is showing us mercy,” said Bishop Ihunwo. He urged everyone to always attribute their successes to God, stressing that without divine intervention, achievements would not be possible.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related