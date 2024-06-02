Court Reserves Judgment in Former Minister Onyeama’s N500 Million Libel Suit

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Zuba has reserved its judgment in a N500 million libel case filed by former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, against career Ambassador Lillian Onoh.

Onyeama alleged that Onoh, his ex-wife’s sister, defamed him through a series of memos sent to former President Muhammadu Buhari while he was serving as Minister. He is seeking punitive damages from Onoh and two media outlets, Akelicious Media Company and Newswire Law & Event Magazine, for their defamatory publications.

In a counterclaim, Onoh, a former Nigerian ambassador to Namibia and Haiti, demanded N2 billion in compensation for “emotional trauma” caused by Onyeama’s lawsuit. She accused Onyeama of pursuing a “40-year vendetta” following his divorce from her sister due to alleged psychiatric issues. Onoh also highlighted alleged large-scale theft by foreign service staff at Nigerian embassies and high commissions.

During the proceedings, Onyeama’s counsel, Agada Elachi, SAN, urged the court to compel Onoh and the media outlets to apologize and retract their statements. He also sought a perpetual injunction to prevent further defamatory publications against Onyeama. Elachi argued that the former Minister provided credible evidence to support his claims and requested the court dismiss Onoh’s contention regarding improper service of the suit in the USA.

Conversely, Onoh’s lawyer, J.O. Okpor, contended that Onyeama failed to prove any defamatory words used by his client. Okpor argued that the former Minister was attempting to “gag the whole world” and maintained that the service of expired court documents was unlawful. He called for the dismissal of Onyeama’s suit, claiming it lacked legal basis.

In addition to the N2 billion compensation, Onoh requested the court to order Onyeama to refund the costs incurred from providing Zoom services for her testimony, which she gave from Texas, USA. She also sought N15 million in legal costs and USD 160,000 for lost income since July 2023.

The other defendants in the case did not present legal representation during the hearing. Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya stated that the judgment date would be communicated to the parties after they adopted their final addresses.

