CAN Urges NLC to Halt Nationwide Strike, Warns of Economic Collapse

The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel the nationwide strike set to commence on Monday.

Reverend Eches Divine, the CAN chairman, made this plea while addressing journalists in Owerri, expressing concerns that the strike could severely damage the nation’s economy. He urged both the federal government and the NLC to return to the negotiating table to discuss realistic and enforceable demands.

Reverend Divine stated, “Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, is from my state, Imo. Can Mr. Ajaero honestly say that Imo State or any other state government in the South East can pay a minimum wage of ₦494,000 without collapsing?”

He added, “Even the organised private sector cannot pay that amount and has publicly aligned with the government to start somewhere and grow steadily. Does Joe Ajaero want to collapse the Nigerian economy? If not, why is he making impossible demands? Even his friends who own businesses cannot and have never paid any of their staff ₦400,000.”

Reverend Divine questioned the feasibility of Ajaero’s demands, asking, “Does Mr. Ajaero want the federal government to push for a new minimum wage law that is unenforceable by all tiers of government and the organised private sector? He wants the minimum wage to increase by 1500%. Has Nigeria’s revenue expanded by 1500%? Does he want us to suffer Venezuelan and Zimbabwean style of hyperinflation?”

He emphasized that a national strike would only lead to further national strife, stating, “Mr. Ajaero has called more strikes than the last four Presidents of the Nigerian Labour Congress combined. Something is wrong somewhere. If we are fighting for workers, let us fight with love for country and mature reasoning. Any wrong fight could sabotage the economy and make things worse for the workers and nation as a whole.”

Reverend Divine concluded by appealing to both NLC leadership and the federal government to return to dialogue with an open and honest mind to prevent further damage to the already fragile economy.

