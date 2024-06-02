Menu
29 Students Bags First Class as UNIZIK Holds 18th Convocation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 2, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Twenty-nine students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, have graduated with First Class during the institution’s 18th convocation ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Charles Esimone,speaking during the convocation activities at the school’s field on Friday, disclosed that the 18th convocation ceremony was for the 2022/2023 academic year.

While giving the breakdown of the graduating students, Esimone, who is on his way out as the VC of the University, said 7,091 graduands received first degrees, 96 received postgraduate diplomas, 391 received Masters degree and 251 received Doctorate degrees, adding that with the instant convocation, all graduands completed their academic years within his tenure as vice-chancellor.

He revealed that out of those who received their first degrees, 23 got Second Class, adding that the school has equipped them both in knowledge and character.

He noted that at the 14th convocation ceremony of the university held in March 2020, less than one year after he assumed office, his vision was to make the institution, the best in Nigeria and among the 10 best in Africa, using a five-pronged strategy predicated on the push for academic excellence, productive community service, administrative reforms, discipline and advancements.

He said, “At this 18th convocation, which is my last as Vice-Chancellor. I consider it appropriate to render an account as to how far I have lived up to my vision. On June 2, 2024, a book: Nnamdi Azikiwe University, The Vice-Chancellorship of Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, FAS, FPSN, 2019 – 2024 will be unveiled. This address would essentially be a summary drawn from that book.

“The thrust of our efforts here was to forge a more mutually beneficial interface with the University’s publics with a view to identifying and addressing societal challenges in the true spirit of town and gown relationships.

“Our administrative reforms have been primed at making the operations of the university more efficient and effective. The admission process and Matriculation ceremonies have been decentralised to faculties. For admissions, this has offered the Faculties and academic departments room for their inputs and this had the effects of reducing attrition in the admission of students.

“Let me use this event to thank all persons and institutions: the governing council, the various staff unions, the individual staff and Students’ Union Government, the Ministries of Education, Finance and various government agencies who in various ways have contributed to whatever successes we achieved. The task was quite challenging, but with your cooperation it was accomplished.”

The outgoing Vice Chancellor said that he was a fulfilled person because he achieved almost all his promises as the VC, emphasising that he raised the bar of the university in academic, research, moral and discipline.

According to him, he was able to attract projects worth N60 billion to the university.

Esimone, commended the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), for its massive intervention in public Universities in Nigeria, noting that UNIZIK, has utilized the allocation to the institution in improving teaching and learning infrastructures.(www.naija247news.com).

