Yemi Alade Unveils Groundbreaking Sixth Album ‘Rebel Queen’

Award-winning music sensation Yemi Alade has announced her highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Rebel Queen’, set to break musical boundaries and inspire a new wave of artists.

Marking her 10th musical project, the album is a testament to Alade’s innovative spirit and dedication to pushing the limits of African music.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Alade shared her vision for the album. “I am a true rebel in words and in action,” she stated. “I’ve always charted my own course and walked the path less traveled. ‘Rebel Queen’ embodies this spirit, blending the new and old, the familiar and the unexpected.”

The 16-track album promises to take listeners on a sonic journey across Africa, showcasing diverse tempos and rhythms, with features from acclaimed artists around the world.

“Each song is a unique capsule of my thoughts, melodies, and a truckload of nostalgia,” said the “Johnny” hitmaker. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I’m confident it will resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds. ‘Rebel Queen’ delves into themes of femininity, style, dance, motivation, liberation, and consciousness.”

Emphasizing her fearless approach to music, Alade added, “I’m not afraid to explore new sounds and challenge the status quo. This album is a reflection of my growth, creativity, and passion for music that transcends borders and generations.”

“Get ready to experience the revolutionary sound of Africa’s Rebel Queen,” she concluded.

