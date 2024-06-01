Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Yemi Alade Unveils Groundbreaking Sixth Album ‘Rebel Queen’

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Award-winning music sensation Yemi Alade has announced her highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Rebel Queen’, set to break musical boundaries and inspire a new wave of artists.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Marking her 10th musical project, the album is a testament to Alade’s innovative spirit and dedication to pushing the limits of African music.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Alade shared her vision for the album. “I am a true rebel in words and in action,” she stated. “I’ve always charted my own course and walked the path less traveled. ‘Rebel Queen’ embodies this spirit, blending the new and old, the familiar and the unexpected.”

The 16-track album promises to take listeners on a sonic journey across Africa, showcasing diverse tempos and rhythms, with features from acclaimed artists around the world.

“Each song is a unique capsule of my thoughts, melodies, and a truckload of nostalgia,” said the “Johnny” hitmaker. “I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I’m confident it will resonate with fans of all ages and backgrounds. ‘Rebel Queen’ delves into themes of femininity, style, dance, motivation, liberation, and consciousness.”

Emphasizing her fearless approach to music, Alade added, “I’m not afraid to explore new sounds and challenge the status quo. This album is a reflection of my growth, creativity, and passion for music that transcends borders and generations.”

“Get ready to experience the revolutionary sound of Africa’s Rebel Queen,” she concluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
I didn’t buy my triplets – Yinka Ayefele
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I didn’t buy my triplets – Yinka Ayefele

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
 Yinka Ayefele Debunks Rumors About Fathering Triplets Gospel singer and...

Trump conviction: I may apply for restoration of my U.S Green Card — Soyinka

The Editor The Editor -
Wole Soyinka Hints at Green Card Reapplication After Trump...

The Fractured Throne: Kwankwaso Vs Ganduje ‘s Battle for Traditional Leadership Amid Political Turmoil

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In the heart of Nigeria, a rich cultural heritage...

Labour Declares Indefinite Nationwide Strike Over Minimum Wage and Electricity Tariff Hike

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Said govt didn’t take its May 1 ultimatum...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I didn’t buy my triplets – Yinka Ayefele

Lifestyle News 0
 Yinka Ayefele Debunks Rumors About Fathering Triplets Gospel singer and...

Trump conviction: I may apply for restoration of my U.S Green Card — Soyinka

Lifestyle News 0
Wole Soyinka Hints at Green Card Reapplication After Trump...

The Fractured Throne: Kwankwaso Vs Ganduje ‘s Battle for Traditional Leadership Amid Political Turmoil

North West 0
In the heart of Nigeria, a rich cultural heritage...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

I didn’t buy my triplets – Yinka Ayefele

Emman Tochi - 0