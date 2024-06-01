Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed that the cancellation of the 10,000 jobs recruitment for the state civil service, initiated by the previous administration, was due to a flawed and compromised process.

He assured stakeholders during an interactive session in Port Harcourt that the recruitment process would resume after necessary corrections, emphasizing transparency.

Fubara expressed disappointment at the discovery of over-aged candidates and politically motivated selections among the initial list of recruits from the 23 local government areas. He emphasized the need for employment opportunities to benefit the future workforce, highlighting the absurdity of employing individuals aged 52 as civil servants.

Additionally, Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining a strong social bond with the people of Rivers State, prioritizing governance for their welfare and the state’s development. He commended the efforts of RIWAMA Service Providers Association in keeping the city clean and urged them to address any operational shortcomings to restore Port Harcourt’s status as a Garden City.

The governor cautioned against actions that could tarnish the state’s image, emphasizing the collective responsibility of safeguarding Rivers’ future prosperity. The remarks were made during a solidarity walk organized by RIWAMA Service Providers Association to mark the governor’s one year in office anniversary, demonstrating their support for his administration’s initiatives.

