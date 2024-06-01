Menu
South South

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed that the cancellation of the 10,000 jobs recruitment for the state civil service, initiated by the previous administration, was due to a flawed and compromised process.

He assured stakeholders during an interactive session in Port Harcourt that the recruitment process would resume after necessary corrections, emphasizing transparency.

Fubara expressed disappointment at the discovery of over-aged candidates and politically motivated selections among the initial list of recruits from the 23 local government areas. He emphasized the need for employment opportunities to benefit the future workforce, highlighting the absurdity of employing individuals aged 52 as civil servants.

Additionally, Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining a strong social bond with the people of Rivers State, prioritizing governance for their welfare and the state’s development. He commended the efforts of RIWAMA Service Providers Association in keeping the city clean and urged them to address any operational shortcomings to restore Port Harcourt’s status as a Garden City.

The governor cautioned against actions that could tarnish the state’s image, emphasizing the collective responsibility of safeguarding Rivers’ future prosperity. The remarks were made during a solidarity walk organized by RIWAMA Service Providers Association to mark the governor’s one year in office anniversary, demonstrating their support for his administration’s initiatives.

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

