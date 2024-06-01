Menu
UBA Celebrates Africa Day in Style, Commits to Empowering Youths for Leadership Roles

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

June 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Africa’s Global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, joined the rest of the world on Friday, May 24, 2024, to mark this year’s edition of the Africa Day.

The celebration which went on concurrently across all of its subsidiaries in Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, France, United States of America and the United Arab Emirates, had the underlying theme: Education Fit for the 21st Century.

To mark the event, staff members were dressed in colourful African attire displaying the cultural diversity of the employees of United Bank for Africa.

There were dance troupes in various offices across the continent organised by UBA subsidiaries, where staff, clients and the public were entertained with African drums and cultural dancers as well as choice African fruits and snacks.

A major highlight of the event was the selection of best dressed staff across various categories, representing the diverse African culture. As voted by the staff, Chisom Augustine, emerged the winner of the Best Indigenous concept while Sarah Richter clinched the fan’s choice for Best Indigenous Concept (Rest of the World). Temitayo Abayomi won the jury’s choice as best dressed Nigerian staff. Several other winners also emerged across various cadre.

They bank rewarded each of the winners with various cash prizes at a glamorous closing ceremony which was held at its Head office and replicated across other branches and subsidiaries.

UBA’s Group Head, Human Resources, Modupe Akindele, who addressed staff during the closing ceremony at the UBA Head Office in Lagos, commended staff members for their hard-work over the years, and noted that the annual event had become a lifestyle for the bank.

She said, “We at UBA celebrate Africa Day with the rest of Africa. We are Africa, United by one Bank. Today is a day to remind ourselves that we have all it takes in Africa, be it fashion, talent, and creativity. The message is about being African and being proud of our heritage. We want to showcase who we are and what we have.”

Continuing, she said, “For us at UBA, identifying with Africa and indeed Africa Day is synonymous with who we are as a bank. It presents us the opportunity to remind ourselves, the world and indeed Africa that we owe ourselves the duty of making Africa the continent of our dreams.”

UBA celebrates Africa Day annually in line with the official celebration by African nations, reiterating its long-held belief that the future belongs to the continent. Africa Day is an annual event, commemorating the birth of the African union on May 25, 1963. It is dedicated to celebrating the diversity of the African continent, and to highlight the cultural and economic potential that exists on the continent.

The bank leverages on the occasion to rekindle the African spirit that drives the UBA group’s vision to be a dominant financial services provider on the continent and its emergence as a recognizable economic power.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

