Turkish and Nigerian Investors Forge New Ties to Boost Bilateral Trade

In a bid to deepen bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and Turkey, investors from both nations are exploring innovative avenues for collaboration, including joint ventures and technological partnerships.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Daniel Deji Ayodele, the founder of the Mind Shift Empowerment and Employment (MEE) initiative and convener of the inaugural Turkiye-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum recently held in Lagos, emphasized the forum’s goal of fostering mutual trade and investment between the two countries. Ayodele highlighted that the MEE initiative has effectively positioned Nigeria as a gateway for Turkish businesses seeking entry into the African and Sahel regions, showcasing the country’s vast potential.

Beyond facilitating trade, Ayodele’s organization aims to facilitate connections between businesspeople from Nigeria and Turkey to attract much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria. “We have come from Turkey with a delegation from the business community to demonstrate that Nigeria is a conducive environment for business,” Ayodele affirmed. He stressed the importance of forging partnerships and dispelling misconceptions about Nigeria’s investment climate, particularly concerning security challenges, by showcasing the safety and viability of conducting business in the country.

Ayodele disclosed that efforts have been made to engage over 64 businesses in Turkey, reassuring them of Nigeria’s suitability for investment. Many of these businesses have joined the delegations visiting Nigeria to witness firsthand the country’s business landscape and engage with industry leaders. Ayodele also urged the government to create a conducive business environment to support investors.

Gabriel Idahosa, president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), commended the initiative to bring Turkish delegations to Nigeria, emphasizing the crucial role of the business communities in driving trade initiatives. He expressed optimism that the forum would yield tangible outcomes, with potential transactions emerging in the coming months. The LCCI intends to further support the event by fostering continued engagement with Turkish business delegations.

Martins Arebun, president of the Organization, emphasized a shift towards seeking businesses that align with Nigeria’s economic landscape rather than merely attracting foreign investments. Ismail Aktas, general president of the Eurasia Businessmen Association of Turkey, lauded Nigeria’s vast opportunities and expressed Turkish businessmen’s keen interest in exploring investment prospects in the country.

Shina Peller, former House of Representatives member and founder of Aquila Group, praised Nigerians’ resilience and adaptability, traits he noted were shared by the Turkish people. Peller encouraged Turkish businessmen to leverage Nigeria’s abundant opportunities and invest in various sectors across the country.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related