Lifestyle News

Trump conviction: I may apply for restoration of my U.S Green Card — Soyinka

By: The Editor

Date:

Wole Soyinka Hints at Green Card Reapplication After Trump Conviction

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka suggested he might reapply for his Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card, following the conviction of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soyinka made the remark in a statement released to Vanguard on Friday, reacting to the recent verdict against Trump.

In his statement titled “The Trump Verdict,” Soyinka reflected on the global implications of Trump’s conviction, particularly for Africa. He wrote, “For millions in anguished parts of the world, certainly for us in vast swathes of the African continent, this is daybreak on a new democratic promise.”

He emphasized the broader message of accountability, stating, “The warning is clear: sooner or later, the clamour of equity breaks down the stoutest gates on guard across the citadel of impunity.”

Soyinka also warned of the potential for authoritarian regimes to misinterpret the situation, “The Trump debacle is a challenge also, a call to preparedness and steadfastness. Installed and putative fascisms—secular, military or theocratic—will extract from this only the wrong lessons, batten down and ‘crack down’ in self-protection.”

Acknowledging the ongoing struggle for true democracy, he added, “It is ‘Not yet Uhuru,’ not anywhere close for humanity in our global village. Nonetheless, a celebration, albeit in a minor key, is justified.”

Soyinka concluded his statement with a personal note about his residency status, “P.S. Seeing that this trite, personal gesture attracted such inordinate attention at the time, let me answer the question before it is asked: Yes, I may choose to apply for restoration of my card of Permanent Residence, known as the Green Card. Possibly.”

The Editor
The Editor

