Tinubunomics Fails as Naira Weakens Despite $4.60 Billion Dollar Supply Surge

Despite a surge in dollar supply totaling $4.60 billion in the official foreign exchange (FX) market, the naira, Nigeria’s currency, ended the month weaker.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, the naira lost 5.60 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,485.99, down from N1,402.67 at the start of the month.

On a day-to-day trading basis, the local currency remained relatively stable, closing at N1,485.99 on Friday, compared to N1,484.75 on Thursday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM). Throughout the month, willing buyers and sellers supplied as much as $4.60 billion.

The daily market summary released by the FMDQ indicated that the intraday high for the month closed at N1,550 per dollar, weaker than the N1,445 observed at the beginning of the month. Conversely, the intraday low strengthened, closing at N1,174.88 per dollar compared to N1,299.42 at the start of the month.

In the parallel market, also known as the black market, the naira depreciated against the dollar by 6.12 percent over the month, closing at N1,470 compared to N1,380 at the beginning of May. On a daily basis, the naira appreciated by 0.68 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,470 on Friday, down from N1,480 on Thursday.

In response to ongoing challenges in the FX market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced new regulatory guidelines for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators. These guidelines, effective from June 3, 2024, include new minimum capital requirements and operational restrictions.

According to the CBN’s new regulations, Tier-1 BDCs must maintain a minimum capital base of N2 billion, while Tier-2 BDCs require N500 million. The previously mandatory caution deposits of N200 million for Tier-1 and N50 million for Tier-2 have been eliminated.

Haruna Mustafa, CBN’s director of financial policy and regulation, stated that existing BDC operators must reapply for new licenses and meet the revised capital requirements within six months of the effective date. The CBN has also imposed prohibitions on BDC activities, including street trading, international outward transfers, financing of political activities, and dealings in gold, precious metals, crypto assets, and other virtual assets. Furthermore, BDC transactions exceeding USD 500 must be conducted through digital channels.

These changes are part of broader reforms aimed at repositioning the BDC sub-sector to better serve Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. The CBN had initially released draft guidelines in February 2024 for stakeholder input and has now finalized the regulatory framework following extensive consultations.

“Following the conclusion of stakeholder consultations and in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Section 56 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, the CBN hereby issues the attached Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria 2024 for compliance by all operators and promoters of proposed BDCs in Nigeria,” the circular stated.

These comprehensive guidelines are expected to streamline BDC operations and enhance regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s financial sector, reflecting the impacts of Tinubunomics on the economy.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related