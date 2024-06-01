Stock Market Weekly Recap: Top Performers and Decliners May 31, 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The Nigerian stock market witnessed a week of notable activities, marked by significant gains and losses among various stocks. Here’s a detailed look at the top performers and decliners for the week ending May 31, 2024.
**Top Gainers:**
1. **Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦10.20
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦8.30
– **% Change:** +22.9%
2. **Berger Paints (BERGER)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦14.90
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦12.35
– **% Change:** +20.6%
3. **Dangote Sugar (DANGSUGAR)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦47.00
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦39.00
– **% Change:** +20.5%
4. **NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦40.85
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦34.00
– **% Change:** +20.1%
5. **First City Monument Bank (FCMB)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦8.00
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦6.80
– **% Change:** +17.6%
6. **United Bank for Africa (UBA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦22.20
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦19.20
– **% Change:** +15.6%
7. **First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦23.45
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦20.45
– **% Change:** +14.7%
8. **Continental Hall Plc (CONHALLPLC)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.44
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.26
– **% Change:** +14.3%
9. **Seplat Energy (SEPLAT)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦3,410
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3,000
– **% Change:** +13.7%
10. **Oando Plc (OANDO)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦11.80
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦10.55
– **% Change:** +11.8%
**Top Decliners:**
1. **Union Homes REIT (UHOMREIT)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦15.05
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦36.60
– **% Change:** -58.9%
2. **Unilever Nigeria (UNILEVER)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦8.10
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦15.00
– **% Change:** -46.0%
3. **C&I Leasing (CILEASING)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦2.97
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3.44
– **% Change:** -13.7%
4. **NPF Microfinance Bank (NPFMCRFBK)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.60
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.80
– **% Change:** -11.1%
5. **FTN Cocoa (FTNCOCOA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.10
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.20
– **% Change:** -8.3%
6. **Learn Africa (LEARNAFRCA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦3.30
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3.52
– **% Change:** -6.3%
7. **Fidson Healthcare (FIDSON)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦14.90
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦15.75
– **% Change:** -5.4%
8. **Lafarge Africa (WAPCO)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦33.80
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦35.00
– **% Change:** -3.4%
9. **Guinea Insurance (GUINEAINS)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦0.30
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦0.31
– **% Change:** -3.2%
10. **ABC Transport (ABCTRANS)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦0.63
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦0.65
– **% Change:** -3.1%
This week’s stock market activity highlights significant positive sentiment, with notable gains in Fidelity Bank, Berger Paints, and Dangote Sugar. Conversely, Union Homes REIT and Unilever Nigeria experienced substantial declines. Investors are adjusting their portfolios in anticipation of the new trading month, contributing to the dynamic market movements.
