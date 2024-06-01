Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Weekly Recap: Top Performers and Decliners May 31, 2024

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian stock market witnessed a week of notable activities, marked by significant gains and losses among various stocks. Here’s a detailed look at the top performers and decliners for the week ending May 31, 2024.

**Top Gainers:**

1. **Fidelity Bank (FIDELITYBK)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦10.20
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦8.30
– **% Change:** +22.9%

2. **Berger Paints (BERGER)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦14.90
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦12.35
– **% Change:** +20.6%

3. **Dangote Sugar (DANGSUGAR)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦47.00
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦39.00
– **% Change:** +20.5%

4. **NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦40.85
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦34.00
– **% Change:** +20.1%

5. **First City Monument Bank (FCMB)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦8.00
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦6.80
– **% Change:** +17.6%

6. **United Bank for Africa (UBA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦22.20
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦19.20
– **% Change:** +15.6%

7. **First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦23.45
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦20.45
– **% Change:** +14.7%

8. **Continental Hall Plc (CONHALLPLC)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.44
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.26
– **% Change:** +14.3%

9. **Seplat Energy (SEPLAT)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦3,410
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3,000
– **% Change:** +13.7%

10. **Oando Plc (OANDO)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦11.80
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦10.55
– **% Change:** +11.8%

**Top Decliners:**

1. **Union Homes REIT (UHOMREIT)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦15.05
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦36.60
– **% Change:** -58.9%

2. **Unilever Nigeria (UNILEVER)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦8.10
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦15.00
– **% Change:** -46.0%

3. **C&I Leasing (CILEASING)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦2.97
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3.44
– **% Change:** -13.7%

4. **NPF Microfinance Bank (NPFMCRFBK)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.60
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.80
– **% Change:** -11.1%

5. **FTN Cocoa (FTNCOCOA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦1.10
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦1.20
– **% Change:** -8.3%

6. **Learn Africa (LEARNAFRCA)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦3.30
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦3.52
– **% Change:** -6.3%

7. **Fidson Healthcare (FIDSON)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦14.90
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦15.75
– **% Change:** -5.4%

8. **Lafarge Africa (WAPCO)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦33.80
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦35.00
– **% Change:** -3.4%

9. **Guinea Insurance (GUINEAINS)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦0.30
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦0.31
– **% Change:** -3.2%

10. **ABC Transport (ABCTRANS)**
– **Price on 31-May-24:** ₦0.63
– **Price on 24-May-24:** ₦0.65
– **% Change:** -3.1%

This week’s stock market activity highlights significant positive sentiment, with notable gains in Fidelity Bank, Berger Paints, and Dangote Sugar. Conversely, Union Homes REIT and Unilever Nigeria experienced substantial declines. Investors are adjusting their portfolios in anticipation of the new trading month, contributing to the dynamic market movements.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NGX Weekly Trading Volume Up 10.24% As Deals Increase by 2.27%
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Insights: Top Buy Recommendations and Potential Gains
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Government Credit Surges 2.0% MoM to N19.98 Trillion in April

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Credit to the government experienced a month-on-month (MoM) increase...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil Servants, Vows Transparency

South South 0
Rivers State Governor Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State...

Aviation Minister Suspends Helicopter Landing Levies

Aviation 0
Collection Following discussions with the Executives of Airline Operators...

Real Madrid Clinch 15th Champions League Title with Late Strikes Against Borussia Dortmund

FootBall 0
Real Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Wike’s 10,000 Jobs Offer: Fubara Suspends Flawed 10,000 Pro-Wike’s Civil...

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke - 0